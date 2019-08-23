Comparing of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 220.34 N/A -3.13 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 45.60 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 120.44% upside potential and an average target price of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 11.6%. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.