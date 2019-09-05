Comparing of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 272.66 N/A -3.13 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.42 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.2 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 87.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.