Comparing of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 261.24 N/A -3.13 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.08 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.04% and an $22 average target price. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 156.63% and its average target price is $22.25. The data provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has 13.2% stronger performance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.