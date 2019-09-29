Comparing of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 50 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,668,062,200.96% -81% -32.8% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 108,950,431.47% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 11.8 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, with potential upside of 81.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 92.97% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.