Comparing of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 8 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,584,939,223.24% -81% -32.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 69,005,102.04% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 276.18% and its average price target is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 14.8% respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 6 of the 11 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.