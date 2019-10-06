Comparing of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.02
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|8
|0.00
|5.41M
|-13.49
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,584,939,223.24%
|-81%
|-32.8%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|69,005,102.04%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 276.18% and its average price target is $24.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 14.8% respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 6 of the 11 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.