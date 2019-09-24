Comparing of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.06 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.2 beta. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.34%. Insiders Competitively, held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors iBio Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.