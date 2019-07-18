Comparing of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Since Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.57 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA's return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA's ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 343.79% and an $1.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 196.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Genfit SA.

The shares of both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genfit SA had bullish trend.

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.