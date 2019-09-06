Comparing of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Both Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.89 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 53.6%. Insiders held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.