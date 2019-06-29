Comparing of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) and Its Peers

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.78% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Conagra Brands Inc. has 3.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.42% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Conagra Brands Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 11.30% 3.70% Industry Average 16.77% 32.28% 7.81%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Conagra Brands Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands Inc. N/A 26 20.00 Industry Average 269.99M 1.61B 21.32

Conagra Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Conagra Brands Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.25 2.50 2.00 2.66

$33.14 is the average target price of Conagra Brands Inc., with a potential upside of 24.96%. As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of 3.14%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Conagra Brands Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Conagra Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conagra Brands Inc. -1.99% -3.59% 23.14% -15.67% -23.18% 35.77% Industry Average 4.96% 7.87% 15.94% 10.35% 26.84% 25.83%

For the past year Conagra Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Conagra Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Conagra Brands Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. Conagra Brands Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conagra Brands Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Conagra Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Conagra Brands Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.73 which is 26.95% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.