Comparing of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 29 1.49 23.58M 0.62 48.08 KVH Industries Inc. 10 -0.53 13.10M -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and KVH Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 82,045,929.02% 5.1% 3% KVH Industries Inc. 134,635,149.02% -10.5% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. KVH Industries Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor KVH Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and KVH Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is $36, with potential upside of 14.36%. KVH Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 20.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that KVH Industries Inc. looks more robust than Comtech Telecommunications Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 10.6% are KVH Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 22.27% stronger performance while KVH Industries Inc. has -1.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats KVH Industries Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.