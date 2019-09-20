Comparing of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 3.61 N/A 0.24 28.34 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.47 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Comstock Resources Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lilis Energy Inc. has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Lilis Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Comstock Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lilis Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comstock Resources Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.9% and 59.3%. About 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Lilis Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Comstock Resources Inc. beats Lilis Energy Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.