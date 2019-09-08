Comparing of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.37 N/A 0.24 28.34 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.51 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Comstock Resources Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comstock Resources Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Houston American Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Comstock Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Resources Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 3.8% respectively. Comstock Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Comstock Resources Inc. beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.