Comparing of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Both Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.95 N/A 0.24 28.34 ConocoPhillips 62 1.52 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ConocoPhillips appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Comstock Resources Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.29 beta means Comstock Resources Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ConocoPhillips has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. Its rival ConocoPhillips’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. ConocoPhillips has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Comstock Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Comstock Resources Inc. and ConocoPhillips Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips’s potential upside is 55.75% and its consensus price target is $79.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares and 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares. About 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.09% are ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has 50.77% stronger performance while ConocoPhillips has -5.24% weaker performance.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.