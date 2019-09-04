Comparing of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) and DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

We will be comparing the differences between Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 56.82 N/A -0.14 0.00 DRDGOLD Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates Comstock Mining Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.24 beta indicates that Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. DRDGOLD Limited’s 142.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Comstock Mining Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival DRDGOLD Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Comstock Mining Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DRDGOLD Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Mining Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 24.1% respectively. Comstock Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.36%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DRDGOLD Limited.

Summary

DRDGOLD Limited beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.