Comparing of CompX International Inc. (CIX) and The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

We will be comparing the differences between CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) and The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Security & Protection Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International Inc. 15 1.55 N/A 1.25 13.17 The Brink’s Company 80 1.22 N/A 1.50 60.07

Table 1 demonstrates CompX International Inc. and The Brink’s Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Brink’s Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. CompX International Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has CompX International Inc. and The Brink’s Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.5% The Brink’s Company 0.00% 42.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

CompX International Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. The Brink’s Company’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CompX International Inc. are 6.8 and 5 respectively. Its competitor The Brink’s Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. CompX International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Brink’s Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CompX International Inc. and The Brink’s Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Brink’s Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively The Brink’s Company has a consensus target price of $105, with potential upside of 20.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of CompX International Inc. shares and 0% of The Brink’s Company shares. About 86.83% of CompX International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of The Brink’s Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CompX International Inc. -0.18% -2.66% 2.68% 15.85% 22.76% 20.87% The Brink’s Company -3.01% 10.68% 14.39% 22.62% 13.98% 39.46%

For the past year CompX International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Brink’s Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Brink’s Company beats CompX International Inc.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company operates through two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, and hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, trim tabs, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting, wire harnesses, and other accessories. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, vending equipment and various other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing and mobile phone top-up services, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, digital video recorders, and access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.