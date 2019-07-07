Comparing of CompX International Inc. (CIX) and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Both CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) are each other’s competitor in the Security & Protection Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International Inc. 15 1.63 N/A 1.25 12.41 MSA Safety Incorporated 102 2.97 N/A 2.89 36.28

Demonstrates CompX International Inc. and MSA Safety Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. MSA Safety Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CompX International Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has CompX International Inc. and MSA Safety Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.5% MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7%

Risk and Volatility

CompX International Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MSA Safety Incorporated’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CompX International Inc. are 6.8 and 5 respectively. Its competitor MSA Safety Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. CompX International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MSA Safety Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CompX International Inc. and MSA Safety Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MSA Safety Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MSA Safety Incorporated is $105, which is potential 0.68% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11% of CompX International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of MSA Safety Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. CompX International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 86.83%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of MSA Safety Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CompX International Inc. 1.44% 1.64% 7.86% 16.02% 13.55% 13.89% MSA Safety Incorporated -4.59% -1.85% 3.04% -2.28% 16.59% 11.31%

For the past year CompX International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MSA Safety Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors MSA Safety Incorporated beats CompX International Inc.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company operates through two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, and hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, trim tabs, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting, wire harnesses, and other accessories. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, vending equipment and various other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.