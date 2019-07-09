Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 26.99 N/A -0.40 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 25.41 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Compugen Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neuralstem Inc. has beta of 2.61 which is 161.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 17%. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Neuralstem Inc. has 13.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.