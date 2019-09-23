Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.62 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 162.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Compugen Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively KemPharm Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 28.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 33.5%. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.