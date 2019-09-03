Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

As Biotechnology companies, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 31.96 N/A -0.55 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.62 shows that Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.