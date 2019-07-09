Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

As Biotechnology companies, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 26.68 N/A -0.40 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 537.98 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compugen Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.