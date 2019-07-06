Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 29.06 N/A -0.40 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Compugen Ltd. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.41 beta. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Compugen Ltd. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 180.37% and its consensus target price is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 12%. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.