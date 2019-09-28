Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 12 -0.18 20.94M -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,495,639,498.35% -83.4% -60.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 172,345,679.01% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta, while its volatility is 162.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 89%. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.