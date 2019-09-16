Comparing of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.46 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta, while its volatility is 162.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Amarin Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Compugen Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 consensus target price and a 113.94% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 45.5%. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.