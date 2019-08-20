Comparing of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.20 N/A 2.07 26.94 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compass Minerals International Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compass Minerals International Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Risk and Volatility

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Compass Minerals International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Compass Minerals International Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 6.90% upside potential and an average target price of $55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 37.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Compass Minerals International Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.