Comparing of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) and Its Rivals

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 36.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 16.95% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC N/A 16 12.08 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

$34 is the consensus target price of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC, with a potential upside of 75.71%. The competitors have a potential upside of -45.87%. With higher probable upside potential for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s rivals, analysts think Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.