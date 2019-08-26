Comparing of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.01 N/A -0.02 0.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 29 0.31 N/A 3.81 5.64

Demonstrates Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3% CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, CONSOL Energy Inc. has 1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares and 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 37.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares. Competitively, 2% are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.