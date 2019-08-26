Comparing of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)

As Steel & Iron companies, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 4 0.00 N/A 0.69 6.17 TimkenSteel Corporation 9 0.17 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and TimkenSteel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0.00% 45% 7.6% TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.82 shows that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TimkenSteel Corporation’s 2.36 beta is the reason why it is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor TimkenSteel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. TimkenSteel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares and 75.7% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares. About 54.5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Siderurgica Nacional -0.93% -2.73% 20.96% 53.6% 77.18% 94.98% TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02%

For the past year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had bullish trend while TimkenSteel Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional beats on 5 of the 8 factors TimkenSteel Corporation.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets. It also provides steel cutting services. In addition, it explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines in Brazil; produces and sells cement; provides rail, road, and port logistics services; and manages thermal co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Further, the company exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha AÃ§os S.A.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.