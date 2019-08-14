Comparing of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) and Its Rivals

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has 54.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0.00% 45.00% 7.60% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional N/A 4 6.17 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

The rivals have a potential upside of 54.90%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Siderurgica Nacional -0.93% -2.73% 20.96% 53.6% 77.18% 94.98% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s rivals have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.82. Competitively, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s rivals are 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s competitors beat Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets. It also provides steel cutting services. In addition, it explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines in Brazil; produces and sells cement; provides rail, road, and port logistics services; and manages thermal co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Further, the company exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha AÃ§os S.A.