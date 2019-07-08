Comparing of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.11% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.74% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0.00% 45.00% 7.60% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional N/A 4 5.35 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

The rivals have a potential upside of 41.24%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Siderurgica Nacional -1.39% -14.04% 35.5% 37.6% 36.02% 62.1% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s rivals have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.18 shows that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s peers beat Companhia Siderurgica Nacional.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy segments. It offers steel products, such as coated sheets, galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, metal sheets, and flat and long steel products for automotive, civil construction, packaging, appliances, OEM, and distribution markets. It also provides steel cutting services. In addition, it explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines in Brazil; produces and sells cement; provides rail, road, and port logistics services; and manages thermal co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Further, the company exports its products. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha AÃ§os S.A.