Comparing of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 12 0.00 121.51M 1.52 8.49 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 977,554,304.10% 9.7% 4.4% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 are owned by institutional investors at 28.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05%

For the past year Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was more bullish than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.