Comparing of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG-C) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61 NiSource Inc. 28 2.09 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and NiSource Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and NiSource Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and NiSource Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, NiSource Inc.’s consensus target price is $28.5, while its potential downside is -0.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and NiSource Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of NiSource Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock price has smaller growth than NiSource Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NiSource Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.