Comparing of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) and Its Rivals

As Electric Utilities company, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 13.70% 4.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais N/A 4 12.08 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 34.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -1.88% -4.44% 0.27% -1.88% 72.07% 2.81% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has weaker performance than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s competitors have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s competitors are 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.