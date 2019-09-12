Comparing of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) and Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

We will be comparing the differences between Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) and Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Grocery Stores industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 23 0.00 N/A 1.02 23.81 Village Super Market Inc. 27 0.23 N/A 1.39 18.03

Table 1 demonstrates Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and Village Super Market Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Village Super Market Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0.00% 10.7% 2.3% Village Super Market Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Village Super Market Inc. has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Village Super Market Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Village Super Market Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and Village Super Market Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 67.5%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s share owned by insiders are 57.4%. Competitively, Village Super Market Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 4.15% -0.09% 1.24% -7.27% 11.43% 18.44% Village Super Market Inc. 0.32% -4.06% -12.94% -6.46% -13.2% -6.39%

For the past year Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had bullish trend while Village Super Market Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Village Super Market Inc. beats Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao on 7 of the 10 factors.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.