Comparing of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

This is a contrast between Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 55 2.72 N/A 0.07 688.48 Qualys Inc. 86 10.57 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qualys Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Commvault Systems Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Commvault Systems Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Commvault Systems Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Commvault Systems Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Qualys Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Qualys Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Commvault Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Commvault Systems Inc. and Qualys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Qualys Inc.’s potential upside is 16.91% and its consensus price target is $94.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Commvault Systems Inc. and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 89% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Qualys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Commvault Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.