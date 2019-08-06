Comparing of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

As Application Software companies, Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 57 2.72 N/A 0.07 688.48 Intuit Inc. 252 10.36 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intuit Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Commvault Systems Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Commvault Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Intuit Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Commvault Systems Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Commvault Systems Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Intuit Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Commvault Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Commvault Systems Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential downside is -3.17% and its average target price is $255.18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Commvault Systems Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 91.2% respectively. 8.3% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance while Intuit Inc. has 40.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Commvault Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.