Comparing of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Both Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 56 2.81 N/A 0.07 688.48 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.70 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Commvault Systems Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Commvault Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares and 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Brightcove Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brightcove Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.