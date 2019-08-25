Comparing of Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and Its Peers

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Community West Bancshares has 24.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Community West Bancshares has 17.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Community West Bancshares and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.80% 0.90% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Community West Bancshares and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares N/A 10 11.75 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Community West Bancshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Community West Bancshares and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

The competitors have a potential upside of 59.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community West Bancshares and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Community West Bancshares has -3.79% weaker performance while Community West Bancshares’s rivals have 13.71% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.4 shows that Community West Bancshares is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Community West Bancshares’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Community West Bancshares’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.