Comparing of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Both Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 38 15.58 N/A 0.22 183.44 Senior Housing Properties Trust 10 1.81 N/A 0.34 24.12

Demonstrates Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Senior Housing Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Senior Housing Properties Trust’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.58% for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated with consensus price target of $39.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.82% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Senior Housing Properties Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Senior Housing Properties Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated -0.32% 4.05% 13.23% 26.82% 38.91% 42.53% Senior Housing Properties Trust -3.42% 1.61% 1.86% -39.57% -53.22% -30.03%

For the past year Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has 42.53% stronger performance while Senior Housing Properties Trust has -30.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated beats Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.