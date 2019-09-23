Comparing of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

We are comparing CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 17 0.39 N/A 0.49 29.08 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.34 N/A 0.26 10.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CommScope Holding Company Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CommScope Holding Company Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 86.44% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CommScope Holding Company Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend while B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.