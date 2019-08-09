Comparing of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Both CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.55 N/A 0.49 29.08 Acacia Communications Inc. 53 6.26 N/A 0.47 142.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. Acacia Communications Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CommScope Holding Company Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Acacia Communications Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Acacia Communications Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s upside potential is 110.73% at a $27.29 consensus target price. On the other hand, Acacia Communications Inc.’s potential downside is -16.00% and its consensus target price is $54.17. Based on the results given earlier, CommScope Holding Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 79.1% respectively. About 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats CommScope Holding Company Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.