Comparing of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

We will be comparing the differences between Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts Wholesale industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 8 0.21 N/A 1.38 5.90 Magna International Inc. 49 0.36 N/A 8.15 6.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Magna International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 0.00% 41.5% 10.9% Magna International Inc. 0.00% 24.7% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has a 2.64 beta, while its volatility is 164.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Magna International Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magna International Inc. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Magna International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and Magna International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magna International Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Magna International Inc. has a consensus target price of $55.33, with potential upside of 17.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and Magna International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.2% and 72.2% respectively. About 1.1% of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Magna International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. -3.45% 2.78% -9.07% 9.88% 19.06% 42.46% Magna International Inc. -0.12% 3.68% -7.89% -4.29% -16.18% 10.94%

For the past year Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Magna International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Magna International Inc. beats Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites. In addition, the company offers driveline systems, fluid pressure and controls, metal-forming solutions; and body systems, chassis systems, and renewable energy systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers, tier 1, medium and heavy truck, and non-automotive customers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.