Comparing of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX), both competing one another are Steel & Iron companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Metals Company 16 0.38 N/A 1.15 14.19 Northwest Pipe Company 24 1.24 N/A 2.09 12.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northwest Pipe Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Commercial Metals Company. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Commercial Metals Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Northwest Pipe Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Commercial Metals Company and Northwest Pipe Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Metals Company 0.00% 8.4% 3.6% Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 8.7% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Metals Company has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Northwest Pipe Company has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Commercial Metals Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Northwest Pipe Company are 5.1 and 3.8 respectively. Northwest Pipe Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Commercial Metals Company.

Analyst Ratings

Commercial Metals Company and Northwest Pipe Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Metals Company 0 1 2 2.67 Northwest Pipe Company 0 0 0 0.00

Commercial Metals Company’s consensus target price is $21.67, while its potential upside is 21.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Commercial Metals Company and Northwest Pipe Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 86.2%. Commercial Metals Company’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Northwest Pipe Company has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Metals Company -1.74% -7.62% 1.36% -16.19% -27.58% 2.12% Northwest Pipe Company 8.69% 2.01% 3.98% 11.02% 26.66% 11.16%

For the past year Commercial Metals Company was less bullish than Northwest Pipe Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Northwest Pipe Company beats Commercial Metals Company.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.