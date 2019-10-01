Comparing of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

This is a contrast between Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) and First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares Inc. 58 2.09 98.20M 3.78 16.09 First Merchants Corporation 37 1.69 49.15M 3.26 12.10

Table 1 highlights Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Merchants Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Merchants Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Merchants Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares Inc. 167,920,656.63% 15.3% 1.7% First Merchants Corporation 132,694,384.45% 11.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Merchants Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Commerce Bancshares Inc. and First Merchants Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Merchants Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of First Merchants Corporation is $43, which is potential 16.37% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of First Merchants Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Merchants Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91% First Merchants Corporation 1.83% 3.68% 9.44% 6.34% -17.5% 15%

For the past year Commerce Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than First Merchants Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats First Merchants Corporation.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.