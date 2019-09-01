Comparing of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Both Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.16 N/A 4.34 24.44 PVH Corp. 102 0.55 N/A 8.12 10.96

Table 1 demonstrates Columbia Sportswear Company and PVH Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PVH Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Columbia Sportswear Company. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Columbia Sportswear Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Columbia Sportswear Company and PVH Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3% PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.67 shows that Columbia Sportswear Company is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PVH Corp. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Columbia Sportswear Company is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, PVH Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Columbia Sportswear Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PVH Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and PVH Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 PVH Corp. 1 3 6 2.60

Columbia Sportswear Company’s consensus target price is $124, while its potential upside is 32.21%. Competitively the consensus target price of PVH Corp. is $107.2, which is potential 41.42% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PVH Corp. is looking more favorable than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of PVH Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Columbia Sportswear Company’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of PVH Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company had bullish trend while PVH Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.