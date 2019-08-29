Comparing of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear Company 101 2.21 N/A 4.34 24.44 KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.30 N/A 0.34 7.54

Table 1 demonstrates Columbia Sportswear Company and KBS Fashion Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBS Fashion Group Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3% KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Columbia Sportswear Company and KBS Fashion Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00 KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.69% for Columbia Sportswear Company with consensus target price of $124.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Columbia Sportswear Company and KBS Fashion Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.8% and 0%. About 3.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03% KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82%

For the past year Columbia Sportswear Company had bullish trend while KBS Fashion Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Columbia Sportswear Company beats KBS Fashion Group Limited.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.