Comparing of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Since Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.78 N/A 2.44 14.62 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 28 3.66 N/A 2.56 10.80

Table 1 highlights Columbia Banking System Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Timberland Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Columbia Banking System Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Columbia Banking System Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 1.4% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Columbia Banking System Inc. has a consensus price target of $39, and a 4.45% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Columbia Banking System Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 54.2%. 0.2% are Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. -3.8% 3.62% -2.87% -4.72% -13.64% -0.92% Timberland Bancorp Inc. -6.81% -0.38% -3.6% -4.43% -13.79% 24.33%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. has -0.92% weaker performance while Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 24.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.