Comparing of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|15
|2.61
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|8
|2.97
|N/A
|0.10
|83.09
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|0.00%
|1.2%
|0.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.1% and 83.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares. Competitively, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has 3.64% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Credit Real Estate Inc.
|1.57%
|4.25%
|4.18%
|-1.64%
|-22.64%
|2.6%
|Franklin Street Properties Corp.
|4.54%
|8.48%
|2.54%
|9.81%
|-4.62%
|29.37%
For the past year Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. was less bullish than Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Summary
Franklin Street Properties Corp. beats Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
