Comparing of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 15 2.61 N/A -1.14 0.00 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 8 2.97 N/A 0.10 83.09

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.1% and 83.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares. Competitively, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has 3.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.57% 4.25% 4.18% -1.64% -22.64% 2.6% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37%

For the past year Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. was less bullish than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties Corp. beats Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.