Comparing of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Both Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|1.02
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|25
|5.95
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Colony Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Colony Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 24.46%. Insiders held 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
For the past year Colony Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Colony Capital Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
