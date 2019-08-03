Comparing of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Both Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 1.02 N/A -1.38 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.95 N/A 0.03 796.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Colony Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Colony Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 24.46%. Insiders held 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.