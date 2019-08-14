Comparing of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)

Both Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.87 N/A -1.38 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 24 6.04 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Colony Capital Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Farmland Partners Inc. beats Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.