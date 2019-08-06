Comparing of Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

This is a contrast between Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.86 N/A 1.40 12.01 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.65 N/A 2.28 11.87

Demonstrates Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Colony Bankcorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.9% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares and 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc. was more bullish than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.